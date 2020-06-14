Artemis Valavanis Wilhour, 77, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Born on June 19, 1942 to Nicholas and Despina Valavanis in Huntington, WV, Artie later earned her Bachelor's in English at Salem-Teiko University in Salem, WV before moving to Fredericksburg, VA to be a schoolteacher. Artie was a member of several organizations including; the Retired Teachers Association; the Pythion Sisters- Temple #1; the Scottish Rite Women's Masonic Club; as well as an active member of St. George's Episcopal Church. At church, she enjoyed teaching Sunday school and attending the Women's Circle. Survivors include her husband of 32 years, James Wilhour; daughter, Sylvia Harding; step-son-in-law Adam Zandi (Ann); grandchildren Robert Harding, Candace Harding, Brooke and Payton; seven great-grandchildren; and sisters Freda and Christine Valavanis. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Mary. Due to current COVID-19 precautions, all services will be held privately. Interment will be held in Laurel Hill Memorial Park. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…