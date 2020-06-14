Artemis Valavanis Wilhour, 77, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Born on June 19, 1942 to Nicholas and Despina Valavanis in Huntington, WV, Artie later earned her Bachelor's in English at Salem-Teiko University in Salem, WV before moving to Fredericksburg, VA to be a schoolteacher. Artie was a member of several organizations including; the Retired Teachers Association; the Pythion Sisters- Temple #1; the Scottish Rite Women's Masonic Club; as well as an active member of St. George's Episcopal Church. At church, she enjoyed teaching Sunday school and attending the Women's Circle. Survivors include her husband of 32 years, James Wilhour; daughter, Sylvia Harding; step-son-in-law Adam Zandi (Ann); grandchildren Robert Harding, Candace Harding, Brooke and Payton; seven great-grandchildren; and sisters Freda and Christine Valavanis. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Mary. Due to current COVID-19 precautions, all services will be held privately. Interment will be held in Laurel Hill Memorial Park. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

