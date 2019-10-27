(Georgia) Ann Butler Flemer passed on to heaven on October 23th, 2019 at the age of 88. She had had a stroke in 2002 which left her paralyzed on her left side. Physically, she was able to get around well with her wheel chair until recently when she had a fall and broke her hip. Her mind was sharp as a tack and she kept up with all the local news. She loved her family, the Washington Redskins, The Nationals and the Baltimore Orioles, her dog, Ralph and putting together puzzles. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis C. Flemer, Jr., her parents Eula Horner Butler and Richard Thomas Butler, her brothers, Richard Thomas Butler, Warren Butler, her fraternal twin Clyde Butler and Buford Butler; her sisters, Virginia Nash and Lola Dove. She is survived by her children, Ellen Flemer Traylor (Michael) of Chesterfield VA., L. Charles Flemer, III (Shirley) of Oak Grove, VA and Catherine Ann Flemer of Powhatan, VA. She has one grandson, Michael Ryan Traylor (Caroline Sharp) od Studio City, CA. Her extended family includes many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins. She will be missed by her family and friends. Many thanks to the staff at the Westmoreland County Nursing Facility. A celebration of life will be held 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Montross Chapel of the Welch Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Oak Grove Vol. Fire Department, P.O. Box 159, Colonial Beach, VA 22443, The Colonial Beach Vol. Rescue Squad, 225 Denson Street, Colonial Beach, VA 22443 the New Century Hospice, 221 Duke Street, Tappahannock, VA 22560