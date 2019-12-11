Beulah Joyce Williams, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8, at Cardinal Village Memory Care Facility. Beulah was born and raised in Spotsylvania County, where she continued to live and raise her own family. She was a homemaker, who loved nothing more than spending time with her family. Beulah was a devoted Christian, who set an example for everyone by putting her love for God and her faith into action helping those around her. Her hobbies included needlework, fishing, metal detecting and above all, watching baseball games. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Annie Atkinson, a brother, Noel Atkinson and her husband, Richard Williams. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Diana Williams, and her son, Dennis Williams (Anne). She had three granddaughters, Jennifer Burton (Scott), Beth Campbell (Chad), and Holly Graham (Daniel). She adored her nine great grandchildren, Jeremy, Leah, Caroline, Kaleigh, Jillian, Noah, Paxton, Olive, and Thatcher. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 13 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.