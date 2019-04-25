Eliza B. Williams, 99, of Fredericksburg, departed this life on Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Perry Williams, granddaughter-in-law, Delores Gray, and great-grandson Jonathan Keyes. She leaves to cherish her memory: daughters, Mary Delores Keyes and Joyce Williams Gray; grandchildren Rodney (Vicki) and Kirk (Chimi) Keyes, and Todd and Marcie Gray; great-grandchildren Nia Keyes-Myers, Todd Gray, Jr., Ashley Keyes, and Camden Keyes; and a host of family and friends. Mrs. Williams served in a number of church, community, education, political, and non-profit volunteer, appointed, and elected positions. Viewing will be held at A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, on Friday, April 26, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life service is at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 27, at Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia Street, Fredericksburg, VA.