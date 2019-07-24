Gale W. Williams, 78, of Stafford County passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Mrs. Williams was the treasurer and member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department. She worked for 35 years in the banking industry, including the Peoples Bank of Stafford and Jefferson National Bank. Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Joseph T. Williams, III; sons Richard L. Williams and David T. Williams and his wife, Julie; and grandchildren Joseph L. Williams and Lyndsey C. Williams. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 26 at Covenant Funeral Service Chapel, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22405. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.