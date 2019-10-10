Julie E. Williams, age 61, departed this earth to join the Lord on September 25, 2019. She earned her Ph.D. at the Univ. of Tennessee, Knoxville. Julie was predeceased by her father Stuart Williams, Sr., and her brother Stuart Williams, Jr. She is survived by her dear mother, Frances Williams, and her brother, Robert Williams. A viewing will be held on Saturday, October 12, at 11:00 a.m. at Long Branch Baptist Church, 14297 Long Branch Road, Woodford, VA, followed by the funeral service at 12:00 p.m.