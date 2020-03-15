James Kendree "Ken" Williams, Jr, 82, of Ruther Glen, died Fri. Mar. 6, 2020 at Bowling Green Health and Rehab. Born in South Carolina. He was a (retired) U. S. Navy Commander; earned a PhD in Chemical Physics from the University of Southern California, member of Rehoboth United Methodist Church, and Lake Land 'Or 50+ Club and National Military Intelligence Association. He was a previous member of the American Computer Society, American Assoc. for Artificial Intelligence, and American Society of Naval Engineers. Ken was a loving husband, of almost 62 years, to Ann Rogers Williams; devoted father and grandfather to two sons, James K. "Jim" Williams, III (Linda) and Samuel Bruce "Sam" Williams (Kelley); two grandchildren, Emily Rose Williams and Jack Duncan Williams one brother, William Reynolds Williams (Mary). He was preceded in death by a brother, Peter Myrick Williams. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Rehoboth UMC, 18580 Partlow Road, Beaverdam, VA. 23015 or Wofford College, Office of Advancement, 429 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.
