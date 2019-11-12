Lemuel (aka Toddy; aka Bill) Williams, 85, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Patricia A. Williams. Bill is survived by his son, Gary W Williams (m. Sue); and daughters, Theresa Walker (m. Joe), Sherri Nobel (m. Jerry) and Angela Arnold (m. Brandon). Bill and Patsy were proud grandparents to 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A gathering will be held from 1- 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove, with a Celebration of Life Service to begin at 2 p.m. An online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.