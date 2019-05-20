Leona Marshall Williams, 67, of Spotsylvania, was called home on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Leona was born on January 6, 1952. She could always make you laugh, no matter what the situation was. Leona was a true unsung hero to so many. She dedicated many years of her life helping others as an LPN and office manager with Mary Washington Hospital, Prime Care, and local nursing homes. Leona's favorite hobbies included playing bingo with her best friend, Mary Ratcliffe, as well as shopping and spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include her mother, Iris Simms Deale; brother Ricky Deale (Cyndi); granddaughters Courtney (Aaron) and Ashley (David); grandson Tanner Marshall; great-granddaughters Khloe and Emma; great-grandson Hudson; niece Carlee Deale; daughter-in-law Suzanne Blaine (Jim); along with numerous family and friends. She was preceded in death by those who loved her so much, her husband, Russell Williams; father Junior Deale; son Michael Marshall, Jr.; and niece Chelsea Deale. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 23 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pastor Carol Markham will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Spotsylvania Volunteer Rescue Squad, 11700 Volunteer Lane, Spotsylvania, VA 22553. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.