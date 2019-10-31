Mary Frances Williams Lindsay. was called from earthly labor to eternal rest at her residence in Unionville, VA, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Frances was born on March 11, 1957, in Louisa, VA, to the late Calvin & Bessie Lewis Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Anita Lindsay; 2 sisters Margaret Johnson and Sheila Williams; 2 brothers John Edward and Calvin Williams, Jr. Frances was baptized in 1968 by Reverend Thompson and was a member of the Shady Grove Baptist Church, Orange, VA. Frances attended the public schools of Orange County and graduated in 1975. Mary Frances married Herbert Lindsay on September 29, 1978. To this union two children were born. Frances worked at the Orange Nursing Home for 2 1/2 years, Doubleday for 19 1/2 years and at Klockner Pentaplast where she retired from after 27 years. Frances had a great love for her family and her friends. Frances is survived by her husband of 41 years, Herbert Lindsay; one son: John Lindsay; one daughter in-law: Summer Lindsay; 4 grand-children; Keenan, Bryton, Cienna and Isis; 3 sisters; Joyce Shoultz, Karen Williams and Christian Washington; 4 brothers; Leon, Robert, Reginal and Ambrose Williams; 1 uncle, Joseph Lewis; 3 aunts, Ruth Burwell, Harriet Lewis and Audrey Williams; 6 sisters in-law; Lorretta, Cynthia, Margaret, Julia, Estelle and Edith; 5 brothers in-law; Robert, George, Charlie B, Evie and Earl; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The Family will receive friends on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 7-8 p.m. at the church. Funeral services will be held noon on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Shady Grove Baptist Church 21024 Piney Wood Road Orange, VA 22960 with Rev. Joseph Moore officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery