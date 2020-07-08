Michael Neal Williams, 34 of Milford passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was a graduate of Caroline High School and a Nationally Certified Crane Operator and Welder. Michael worked for Charity Hill Farms & Beef LLC and loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman known for his infectious smile and fun loving personality. Michael will be remembered for his love for his family and his heart for the Lord. He is survived by his parents, Ronnie and Dianne Williams; his son, Hudson Neal Williams (and his mother, Kelsey Meador and Ridge); his sisters, Christie Hall (Mike) and Brandie Busic (Gary); his grandmother, Betty Williams; his niece and nephews, Preston and Madison Hall and Nathaniel, Daniel, Jackson and Grayson Busic; his aunts and uncles, Alan and Shirley Taylor, McWayne and Helen Williams and Wayne and Debbie Pickett; and many other cousins and family from Devils Three Jump Road. The family will receive friends at the Bowling Green chapel of Storke Funeral Home on Thursday, July 9th from 6:00 8:00pm. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 10th at 11:00am in Bowling Green Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. All current Covid 19 precautions will be followed. Overflow visitors will be invited to listen to the service in their cars on the radio or on the funeral home's Facebook page, Remarkable Lives. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bowling Green Vol. Fire Dept. or Bowling Green Vol. Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.