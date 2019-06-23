Frank L. Williams, Sr., 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 after he battled dementia for the last 12 years. Frank, known as Pop to us, was born in Washington, D.C. on February 13, 1931 to Malcolm and Rose Williams. Frank started his career as a brick mason and formed his own masonry contracting business in 1954. Being successful as a businessman, he was able to develop numerous properties in the Fredericksburg area over the years. In 1973, he and his son, Frank L. Williams, Jr., formed F.L. Williams Construction Co., Inc. He was a hardworking man who always took care of business and liked to save a dollar; and yet was kind and generous to all. Frank loved his family and was very proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include his children, Frank L. Williams, Jr. (Gwen), Robert G. Williams (Jean) and Glen F. Williams; four grandchildren, Frank "Lee" Williams, III, Sarah Sepulveda (Harry), Melanie Prince (Chris), and Lindsey Young (Scott); two step-grandchildren, Tina Konarsky and Dereck Smith; four great-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren. Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita A. Williams; two infant daughters; parents; and his brother, Malcolm E. Williams, Jr. A grateful thank you to the staff at Paramount Senior Living where Pop called home for the last eight years. The family is forever grateful for all they did for him. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 27 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.