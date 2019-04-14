Kevin Raynard Williams, Sr., 53, of Spotsylvania County, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 8, 2019. Kevin was a retired Lt. Commander in the U.S. Navy after 23 years of service to our country and involvement in three combat tours. He also was the first African American teen to achieve Eagle scout in 1983 the Fredericksburg area. Kevin was a well-liked family man and had a great sense of humor. He had many hobbies and interests that kept him busy when he wasn't working as a human resources manager with the I.R.S. His interests included starting the Union 23rd black regiment for civil war reenactments years ago in the Fredericksburg area that is still together today. He also loved to spend time with his family and to play golf at any chance he could get. He would always read the Free Lance Star Newspaper every day including the weekends. Kevin was a fan of the Redskins and Notre Dame and was a state champion when he played football at Courtland High School from 1980 to 1984. He enjoyed art later in life and it was a huge help with PTSD he suffered from due to his combat deployments. Wood-work was another hobby he enjoyed in his spare time, which he used to make gifts for his family during the Christmas holiday. He also enjoyed planning vacation trips and attending live theater plays with his wife at the Riverside Theater. Kevin is survived by his wife of 33 years, Bridgette Williams; three sons, Kevin R. Williams, Jr. (Anna Marie) of Norfolk, Marcellus Williams of Fredericksburg, and Elijah Williams of Burke. He also leaves behind his brother, Mark Williams (Deborah) of Woodbridge, two sisters, Nadine Daniels (John) of Fredericksburg, and Maureen Cash of Washington DC; three grandchildren, Destiny Williams, Sanaa Williams, and Royal Williams; a special recognition to close family friend, Whitney Williams; and of course his constant loving companion, their dog, Shiloh. Kevin was preceded in death by a brother, Hezekiah Williams, Jr.; and his parents, Hezekiah Williams, Sr. and Fannie Williams. Viewings will be held from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407. His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in the funeral home chapel; with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online with Kevin's family at foundandsons.com