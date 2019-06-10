Steve T. Williams, age 76, of Fredericksburg passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at his home. Mr. Williams was an iron worker, an avid hunter, a NASCAR fan, and loved his Redskins. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Christine G. Williams; and children Denise DeShazo (James), Kari Williams, Travis Williams, and Eric Williams. He was preceded in death by his parents, Austin and Myrtle Stevens Williams; and three brothers, Rupert Silver, Rudy Silver, and Leroy Williams. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at noon on Wednesday, June 12 at the funeral home chapel. Interment to follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.