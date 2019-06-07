Born in Winston-Salem, NC to the late Nicholas and Annie Walker Mitchell on August 30, 1930, Emily departed this life on June 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan S. Williamson, her brothers Nicholas W. Mitchell (Meriel) and Wilson W. Mitchell (Margaret) and two sisters, Marion M. Daves (A.H.) and Geraldine Warren (Charles W.). She is survived by one brother, McLean Mitchell (Hazel). She is also survived by her three children, Ann W. Peterson (Bill) of Salt Lake City, Jane W. Helvey (Jay) of Winston-Salem, NC, and D. Scott Williamson, Jr. (Colleen) of Fredericksburg, VA. Nine grandchildren: Mitchell Peterson (Sayoko), Christopher Peterson (Abby), Maile Peterson, Cole Helvey (Christie); Jed Helvey (Haley), Walker Helvey, Shiff Helvey, Zeni Helvey, Nicole Williamson, one great grandchild: Quinnel Peterson and numerous nieces and nephews. Emily and Dan lived in Fredericksburg, VA for 37 years where she was active in the Mary Washington Hospital Auxiliary. She was a Gold Life Master of the American Contract Bridge League and ran the Fredericksburg Duplicate Bridge Club for 25 years. She was a member of the Fredericksburg Presbyterian Church. They moved back to the Winston-Salem area in 2000 and joined Centenary Methodist Church where she served on the Senior Services Committee. Emily was graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School and Salem College. A service of worship and celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, June 9 at 2:00 pm at Salem Funeral Home on Reynolda Road. Visitation will take place on Saturday, June 8 from 3:30-5:00 at the same location. In lieu of flowers, contributions to www.centenary-ws.org/give would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made on www.salemfh.com.