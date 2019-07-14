Jeanne Claire Dandeneau Willis, 73, passed away at her home on July 4, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Richard; her three children Nathan, Suzanne Winfield, and Elizabeth Hall; 4 grandchildren and one great grand child. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeanne's name to Southeastern Guide Dogs at https://www.guidedogs.org/donate/ A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 1:00pm 3:00pm at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com