Robert Cecil Wills, 77, of Dale City, Va. passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at his home. He is survived by his two children, Regina E. Wills of North Carolina and son William Gordon Wills and wife Kristy L. Wills of Stafford, Va. Their five children Anthony R. Wills of Richmond, Va. and Gracie, Hailey, Ryleigh, and Kaylee, all of Stafford, Va. His sister Sherrie Sue Wills of Calif. and Teresa May of Manassas, Va. and her son's John-Randall and Cameron Gorby. Two aunts Annabelle Wills of Haymarket, Va. Betty Bailey of Florida, and Lily White-Oatfield of N.C. Was preceded in death by his mother Mary E. (White) Wills and father W. C. Wills and his wife Sally, and their son Whitney C. Wills. A celebration of life will held at 10 a.m. at Mount Ararat Church in Stafford on Thursday, May 30. A luncheon will follow at noon at the church. Interment will be in Fairfax Memorial Gardens at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 31. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.