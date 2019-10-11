Mary Lou Willuhn, 72, of Fredericksburg passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Fredericksburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Willuhn was a hair stylist for over 50 years, for 25 of those years she worked at J.C. Penny's. She loved spending time with her family, long walks at the mall, and shopping. Survivors include her husband, Karl H. Willuhn; children Larry Brown (Duane), Kelli White (Brad), and Holly Chandler (Shelby); six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and siblings Margie Gartner (Chris) and Philip Maly (Vickie). She was preceded in death by her parents, Larry and Lois Maly. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 13 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at noon on Monday, October 14 at the funeral home chapel. Interment to follow service in Mount Comfort Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Alzheimer Association, act.alz.org/donate? or a cancer charity of your choice. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.