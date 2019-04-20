Patricia Elizabeth Wimpling, 77, of, Fredericksburg, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 surrounded by her family after a long battle with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Patricia was a strong woman, a God fearing woman, who raised two beautiful daughters by herself and they are carrying on that family tradition of taking care of their children, family and friends. She enjoyed working with the Fairview Baptist Church's Food Pantry and the Fredericksburg Food Bank after her retirement from McLane Mid-Atlantic. A life well lived. She is survived by her two daughters, Paula Southall (Gary), Tracy Sanders (Scott); four grandchildren Curtis Mathews, Colton Southall, Adam Mathews and Salem Sanders; sister Jane Kurtz (Wilbert); nephews Donald, Jonathan, Zackary; nieces Laurien and Mackenzie; several cousins; and her dear friends Laura Canaday and Nancy Hoyt. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Helen Shepherd. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 22 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairview Baptist Church, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or the SPCA. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.