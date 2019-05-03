Jimmie Dean Wing, 82, of Fredericksburg, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Hughes Home. Jim began his career in 1961 at the Naval Weapons Lab in Dahlgren. He joined the Fleet Ballistic Missile Program with the Polaris system. Jim continued with the Submarine Ballistic Missile Program (SLBM) including the Poseidon and Trident systems. He was instrumental in the preparation of media sent to the fleet. Jim's work contributed to the success of these weapon systems. He retired in 1999 from Dahlgren to enjoy being with his family and his grandsons. In his spare time Jim had many hobbies including Ham radio, flying remote controlled gliders, photography, and building a computer network so all of his grandsons could play video games together. Survivors include his children, Chalee Ricciardi (William) and Carla Jenee Pins (Gregory); grandchildren Jon Pins, Joshua Ricciardi, Kyle Pins, Patrick Pins and Benjamin Ricciardi; and goddaughter Virginia Sebastian Storage. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carla Jeanne Wing. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mary Washington Hospice, 2300 Fall Hill Ave, Suite 401, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.