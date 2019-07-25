Iwo Jima Wingfield, 74, of Stafford, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Richmond. Mrs. Wingfield was born on June 17, 1945. Survivors include her husband, Frederick Angus Wingfield; daughter Teresa Maria McDerment (Dave); sons Andrew (Charlene) and Sean Wingfield; four legged son in common, Scout; grandchildren Shane Edward Feaster (Tracy) and Destiney Marie Giles (Matt); and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Goble and Mundy Henderson Phipps; two brothers Robert Roscoe and Cecil Leon Phipps; and sister Ina Blaine Phipps. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 28 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at noon on Monday, July 29 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Doorways at www.thedoorways.org or to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.