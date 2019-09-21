Charles Reveley Wolfe, 24, of Stafford, died on September 14, 2019 in Port Saint Lucie, FL. Chuck graduated from North Stafford High School in 2013. He was extremely proud of achieving the rank of Eagle Scout in 2012 with Boy Scout Troop 142. Chuck was the role model for his brother Travis to earn his Eagle Rank in 2017. He was an altar server for many years at St. William of York Catholic Church. Survivors include his four year old son, Ryder Allen Wolfe, who was his proudest accomplishment; his mother, Monica and brother Travis, both of Stafford. He is also survived by granddads Charles Wolfe (Lil); Jack Honeycutt (Shirley); uncles Greg, Chris (Cindy), Jack (Judy), Scott (Jen); aunts Donna (Jay), Lori, and Tisa; his cousins, Joey, Kayla, AJ, Trevor, Zain, Ethan, Penelope, and Skylar; best friend Greg; special friends Devin, Nick, Kyle; and special family friends, Marcy and Sandy. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 22 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24 at St. William of York Catholic Church, 3130 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Stafford. He will be reunited with his father who died in 2013 in Stafford Memorial Park following the service. It took a village to raise Chuck and his family will forever be grateful to our friends and neighbors in Patriot's Landing, St. William of York, Troop 142, and North Stafford High School. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.