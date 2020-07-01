Mary K. Wolfe, 75, of Colonial Beach passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Mary retired from the Federal Government and in her spare time was a member of several organizations including; the Colonial Beach Eagle's Club; VFW Auxiliary; and a Charter member of the Spotsylvania County Volunteer Rescue Squad. She enjoyed sailing and boating; friends and family; her cats; her mermaid group; and cruising the beach in her Thunderbird. Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Steckler Truesdell of Arkansas; and her sister, Sheila Wolfe of Colonial Beach; Grandchildren, Samantha Truesdell and Duncan Truesdell of Arkansas, and Maggie Steckler Neuman of Spotsylvania; great-grandchildren, Bo Neuman of Spotsylvania, and Emmit Neikam of Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dahlgren Wolfe; brother John "Butch" Wolfe; and son, Eddie Steckler. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite animal rescue. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
