Blanche Elizabeth "Googie" Wolfrey, 67, of Spotsylvania County passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her residence and went to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ. She was born on April 26, 1953 in Fredericksburg to the late John and Ida Ferguson. Blanche attended school through the Spotsylvania school system and was a member of Sylvannah Baptist Church. She was united in marriage to Ronald Wolfrey, Sr. Blanche was a devoted wife and loving mother. She loved her family and was always there for her husband, children, grandchildren, siblings, and the rest of the family members. Googie was employed in the customer service industries. Survivors include her husband, Ronald Wolfrey, Sr.; sons Kenny Ferguson, Ronald Wolfrey Jr., and Danielle Wolfrey; daughter Shantay Wolfrey; daughter-in-laws Wendy Ferguson, Toni Thomas, and Christina Wolfrey; Son-in-law DeVon Welden; numerous great grandchildren; five sisters Martha Boggs, Barbara Samuels (James), Catherine Wolfrey (John), Fannie Morris (Wallace); two brothers John Ferguson and William Ferguson; aunt Landonia Taylor and Josephine Alsop (Lewis), and Kelly Beasley; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ida Ferguson; and her sister, Delores Harris. Services will be private. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
