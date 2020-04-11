Benjamin S. Wood, 64, of Fredericksburg, claimed the promise of the Lord on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Mary Washington Hospital with his adoring wife at his side. Ben lived his life to serve and protect others. His 30 years of service to the Prince William County Police Department was a testament to that being awarded the Silver Star for Bravery from the American Police Hall of Fame in 1981. Following his retirement from the PD, he served as Safety and Security Administrator at his alma mater, Woodbridge High School, ensuring the safety of thousands of students there and forging lasting relationships with them. Ben was a faithful shepherd to his church family leading countless people to Christ and offering love and kindness to any who crossed his path. Ben leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Brenda; daughters Erin Wetzel (Collins) and Lauren Strausbaugh (Jacob); as well as four beloved grandchildren, Tucker and Madelyn Wetzel, and Levi and Kora Strausbaugh; and his brother, Stew Hannah (Pam). Ben was preceded in death by both of his parents; Ken and Lydia Wood. A private, family graveside service will be held Monday, April 13. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the future for all of his family and friends to honor his light and legacy of love. "Well done, well done, my good and faithful one, welcome to the place where you belong. Well done, well done my beloved child, you have run the race and now you're home. Welcome to the place where you belong." In lieu of flowers, we request that memorial donations be made to PWCPD Retired Police Officers Association, Mansfield Fund, c/o 15810 Vista Drive, Montclair, VA 22025 or the Fredericksburg SPCA, 10819 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, VA 22408. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.