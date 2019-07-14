Glen A. Wood, 71, of Bowling Green, Virginia, passed on July 5, 2019. Glen was blessed with many gifts: a heart of pure gold shared with his wife, three stunningly beautiful children, an intelligent and educated mind, a magical personality, countless loving friends, a generous sense of justice and fairness and the support of a wonderful small southern town. All who met Glen quickly learned that he adored family. Glen is survived by his loving wife and soulmate, Stacy A. Wood; their beloved daughter, Sarah Wood; his adored adopted daughter, Harmony Wood Hamilton; his younger brother, Thomas Wood and James Wheeler, whom he loved as a son. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Asaph's Episcopal Church. A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Asaph's Episcopal Church, Bowling Green, VA. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.