Jeffery Alan Wood, 54, of Spotsylvania County passed away suddenly Sunday, June 9, 2019. Woody graduated from McLean High School in 1983. After high school, he had a short career in construction as a welder. He then found his calling as a K-9 officer with the City of Fredericksburg Police Department working a patrol dog and narcotics dog. Woody was a vital member of the police department serving in many roles including SETT operator, a member of the honor guard, and the lead firearms instructor for the regional police academy. Due to an injury in the line of duty, he had to retire after 15 years of service in 2012. After retirement, he was offered and took a position at Quantico Marine Corps Base for HMX-I Presidential Helicopter Squadron as a firearms instructor and range master. Woody was also a dedicated volunteer for Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office search and rescue team. He trained his beloved, Ava, and they were certified in search and rescue and explosive detection. Woody would also participate in the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office VIPS program with fundraisers such as Stuff a Truck or National Night Out. Utilizing his passion and skills as a welder, he helped the Sheriff's Office and the Police Department complete several critical projects. He was talented in many areas and was often called for his expertise in many areas. He is survived by his devoted wife of almost 16 years and his kidney donor, Melissa; his daughter, Autumn; his mother, Faye Wood; his brother, Dwight Wood (Serena); and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement. Woody was preceded in death by a son, William Wood; and his father, William Wood. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapels, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. A funeral service will take place at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Salem Fields Community Church, 11120 Gordon Rd., Fredericksburg. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to C.O.P.S., at concernsofpolicesurvivors.org; 22KILL at 22kill.com; or 9-99 Foundation at 999foundation.org. Condolences may be shared with his family online at foundandsons.com.