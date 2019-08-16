Suzanne Deirdre Lyman Wood, 80, died peacefully at home on Thursday, August 15, 2019 after a short illness, surrounded by her three children and husband of 57 years. Mrs. Wood was born on March 24, 1939 in Arvida, Quebec, Canada and moved to Montreal as a child. She graduated as a registered nurse from the Montreal General Hospital and worked in the Montreal Sick Children's Hospital. Mrs. Wood met the love of her life and husband, J. Michael P. Wood, in Montreal in February 1961 while he was studying at McGill University. As a licensed pilot, Michael Wood was able to sweep her off her feet with dates that included flying to Toronto for dinner. After a whirlwind courtship, they were married on December 19, 1961 in Montreal, with a honeymoon in Quebec City. The couple moved to Lima, Peru where her husband grew up and worked for an airline. While in Lima, they had their three children, Caroline, Philip and Sylvia. The family moved to Fredericksburg in 1970, where she dedicated herself to raising her family and caring for her husband. In the 1980s, she returned to work as a Registered Nurse for 13 years in the pediatric ward of Mary Washington Hospital before retiring. Mrs. Wood was a wonderful wife and mother, who enjoyed cooking, reading, Scrabble, doing crossword puzzles, tending her flowers and tomatoes and spending time with her dogs. Survivors include her husband, Michael; her three children, Caroline, of Washington, D.C. and Atlanta; Philip, of Seattle; and Sylvia of Houston; sister, Wendy Lyman; son-in-law Patrick Kurp; four beloved grandchildren Michael Kurp and David Kurp of Houston and Reid Wood and Samantha Wood of Seattle; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins in Canada. The family wants to thank her doctors, the Mary Washington Hospital nurses on 2 South and Mary Washington Healthcare Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion. Mrs. Wood wished for a simple cremation and that no formal service be held until the passing of her husband. At that time, she asked that her children take her and her husband back to Canada together for a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or the Fredericksburg SPCA, 10819 Courthouse Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22408, where she adopted her beloved dog, Roxi. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.