William Dwight Wood of King George passed away Friday December 27, 2019 surrounded by his family that loved him. He is survived by his sister, Vicky Anderson; children, Tammy (Nick), Pam (Donald), Tommy (Shelly), Felica (Derek) and Bethany (Shaun); 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Storke-Nash and Slaw Funeral Home, King George. A funeral ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Historyland Memorial Park, King George. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.
