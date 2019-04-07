Karen L. Woodall, 44, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at her home. Survivors include her daughter, Samantha Woodall-Hoffman (Timothy); son Dale Woodall; step-son Trey Taylor; grandchildren Brent, Timothy Jr., and Piper; step-grandchildren Luna and Scarllet; parents Gary and Mary Craiger; siblings Jacob Craiger (Allison), Joan Hart (Joey), and Jennifer Craiger; and nieces and nephews Olivia, Tristen, Colby, Zachary, Nikki, and Amelia. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Eddie Woodall and Tootles Taylor. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 11 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 12 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.
