Dorothy Woods, 75, of Ruther Glen died Sun. Sept. 8, 2019 at her home. She is the widow of Garnie Woods. Survivors include her children, Garnie Clayton Woods, Jr, Cynthia Ann Woods, Robert Ayers Woods (Laina Lewis), Maria Ellen Beazley (Edgar) and Dawn Elaine Hines (Charles Harrison Hines); twelve grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Travis Joseph Haynes. A visitation will be held 6-8 pm Fri. Sept. 13, 2019 at Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green. A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Sat. Sept. 14, 2019 at Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green. Burial will follow in the Haynes-Hockaday Cemetery, Marye.