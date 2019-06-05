William Carroll Woolf, 83, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Henrico Doctor's Hospital. Mr. Woolf was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, a Fairfax County police investigator, and a Prince William County Sheriff, Major. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Lillie L. Woolf; and family; and his sister, Caroline Kulyk (Carl). He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Caroline Woolf and his daughter, Hope Elizabeth Woolf. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 7 at St. Jude Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Special Olympics at www.specialolympics.org. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.