Nancy Craver Wotring, 74, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. She was born on September 7, 1945 to the late Robert and Levia Craver. Survivors include her husband, Thomas Wotring; sons Charles W. Wotring (Elizabeth) and Joseph K. Wotring; sisters Florence Kolasinski, Carol Bunchalk, and Linda Craver; and grandchildren Kellene J. Wotring and Connor L. Wotring. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310 Old Plank Rd # A, Fredericksburg, VA 22407. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.