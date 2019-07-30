Andy Wright, 73, of Spotsylvania passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Andy's greatest love was his family. He was an outdoorsman and had a passion for hunting and fishing. Mr. Wright was a US Army veteran and a retired butcher. Survivors include his wife, Rebecca; two sons, Steven (Chelsea) and Greg (Larolyn); three grandchildren Madelyn, Sidney and Brayden; his mother Katie; brother Kenny; and sister Frances. He was preceded in death by his father, Boyd. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at noon, August 1 at the Fredericksburg chapel. Interment will follow in Spotsylvania Confederate Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.