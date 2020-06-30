Annie Mae Wright, 91 of Mesa, AZ, formally of Caroline County, VA. entered into eternal rest on Tuesday June 23, 2020. A viewing will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday June 30, 2020 at C.W. Edwards Funeral Home Inc., 16476 Richmond Turnpike, Bowling Green, VA 22427. A Graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday July 01, 2020 at St. John Baptist Church Cemetery, 17080 South River Rd., Woodford, VA 22580.
