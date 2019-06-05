Frederick E. Wright of Spotsylvania, Virginia, passed away April 9, at the age of 82. Fred was born October 10, 1936 in Newport, Oregon. His beloved wife, two sons and their wives, his stepdaughter and son-in-law, four wonderful granddaughters, two great grandchildren, three stepsons, and 13 nieces and nephews survive him. Fred spent over 26 years in the U.S. Navy, rising to the rank of Master Chief, Fire Control. HIs proudest moment was serving as Acting Command Master Chief, while putting the USS Virginia (CGN-38) into service. Fred enjoyed a number of activities but three stand out: gardening, traveling around the world at age 72 and sailing. He spent many years cruising the Caribbean, the Florida Keys, Northern Neck and Chesapeake with friends, crew, and solo. His enormous love of sail was instrumental in creating the Norfolk Naval Sailing Association. Later, he developed a program to teach sailors how to sail. His last "job" and love were his granddaughters, rediscovering his eldest and spoiling and teaching the two youngest. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 9, at 1 p.m. at Beth Sholom Temple, Fredericksburg, followed by a reception.