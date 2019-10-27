Kevin Edward Wright,58, of Leesburg, Florida passed away on October 11th, 2019 at the home of his mother, Carolyn, who was by his side. Kevin was born on November 26th, 1960 in Fairmont, WV. He lived in many different places growing up due to his father, Ed, serving in the Marine Corps. His family finally settled in Stafford in 1971. He attended Stafford schools and graduated from Stafford High School in 1979. Kevin had many careers over the years but found his calling at the Lake County Florida Health Department as a counselor. Kevin is survived by his mother, Carolyn, of Leesburg, Florida, his brother Bill and wife Wendy of Stafford, his brother Doug and wife Karina of Annandale. He is also survived by nephews Brady, Jonathan and Aidan and niece Anna who all affectionately knew him as UK. Kevin was preceded in death by his father Clarence (Ed) Wright. Kevin's wish was to be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held in Florida. Condolences and memories can be sent to Hamlin & Hilbish funeral home at hamlinhilbish.com. If you would like to make a donation, please send it in Kevin's name to Cornerstone Hospice at 2445 Lane Park Rd., Tavares Fl, 32778 or online at www.cshospice.org.