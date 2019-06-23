Ocie "Rose" Gray Wright, 90, of Corbin, died Friday, June 21, 2019. Born in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, she was the widow of Earl Garnett Wright. She had retired as a supervisor for Rappahannock Rehabilitation Services. Survivors include four sons, Ronald R., William E., Robert Scott and Sanford M. Wright, three grandchildren, Kimberly Wright Colbert, Brian Wright, and Renee Hammel and as she would affectionately say, "the daughter she never had", Debbie Wright. A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green with Rev. Randy Newsome officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6:30-8 pm Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.