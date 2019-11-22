Steve Wright, 66 of Bowling Green passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. A lifelong resident of Caroline, Steve retired after 38 years with the telephone company. First, he worked with Contel, then GTE and finally retiring from Verizon. For the last eight years, Steve was a valuable and well-loved member of the Storke Funeral Home team. He was a member of the Milford Hunt Club and attended Bowling Green United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sharon K. Wright; his daughters, Shannon Wright and Stacie Wright; his sister, Sandra Fields (Beatty); his brothers, Lee Wright (Denise), Tommy Wright (Dare) and Jimmy Wright (Cindy); his mother in law, Evelyn Key; his brother in law, Roger Key (Eunice); his sister in law, Terri Haygood-Myers (Sean), numerous nieces and nephews and his grand dogs, Winston and Leo. The family will receive friends for a viewing and visitation on Saturday, November 23rd from 4:00 6:00 pm at the Bowling Green chapel of Storke Funeral Home. After his cremation, the family will have a private burial in Greenlawn Cemetery, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fredericksburg SPCA (or other animal rescue) or www.kidneycancer.org. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com