Richard William Yancey, 46, of Pawleys Island, South Carolina, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Charleston, South Carolina in the presence of family members. He is survived by his wife, Emily Tankersley Yancey; his parents, Dan and Betsy Yancey, of Charlottesville, Virginia; and his two brothers, Bo and Matthew Yancey, also of Charlottesville, Virginia. William was born on November 3, 1972 in Charlottesville, Virginia where he grew up and attended St. Anne's-Belfield School. He graduated from Hampden-Sydney College in 1995 and the University of Richmond School of Law in 1998. Will loved having fun and socializing, and was a vigorous debater. Among Will's favorite activities, he loved spending time with family in the Outer Banks of North Carolina and the Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Virginia. Over the course of his life, Will lived in Richmond, Washington D.C., Waverly, Virginia and Charlottesville until 2016, when he moved to Los Angeles to be closer to the love of his life, Emily. Emily and Will were married in November, 2017, and the courtship and marriage between the two of them were the best years of Will's life. He will be fondly remembered for his intellect, humor, debating skills, and stubborn streak. A remembrance of Will's life will be held Monday, July 1, 2019, at Farmington Country Club at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Will's name to the Michael J Fox Foundation. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Hill & Wood Funeral home in Charlottesville, Virginia