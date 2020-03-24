David W. Yates, 59, of Fredericksburg passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. David attended the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind for eight years then transferred to the Model Secondary School for the Deaf in Washington, D.C. David worked for the United States Postal Service and the Free Lance-Star until health issues forced him to retire early. He loved collecting stamps and baseball cards, playing pinball on his iPad and watching old shows made in the 1970's and 1980's. David especially enjoyed watching his favorite sports on television, which included the Redskins, UVA basketball, and the Boston Red Sox. Survivors include his parents, Jack and Evelyn Yates; brothers Steve Yates (Connie) of Woodbridge, and Kris Yates of Fredericksburg; Uncle Roger Kegley (Betty) of Richmond; nieces Emily, Ashley, Megan; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Yates, in 1981. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org/donation. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.