Gloria Helen Yeager, 89, of Fredericksburg passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Gloria was born on November 5, 1930 in Hackensack, NJ to Helen and William "Poppy" Easterbrook of Teaneck, N.J. and had three brothers who all served in World War II. Gloria was married to William E. Yeager of Ramsaye, NJ on March 25, 1955. In 2015, they happily celebrated their 60th wedding Anniversary. Gloria worked for New Jersey Bell Telephone Company in the 1950's and later in life after settling in Virginia she began working with ATT Longlines in Oakton and was able to bridge her service to secure a modest retirement. Gloria used her gift of detail accuracy by working various clerical positions including Levitt and Sons Construction, 1960's, Bowie, MD., Dr. Cosma's office, 1970's, Bowie, MD, George Mason University, 1980's, Fairfax and Mary Washington College 1990's 2000's. Gloria took delighted passion in music and her singing. She was an accomplished piano player and she sang for many years with the Rappahannock Choral Society enjoying memorable performances on Christmas and Mother's Day. Gloria was also a traditional craftsperson. She sewed and made her own clothes, cooked like a gourmet chef, and she was an artist with lovely paintings to her credit. She loved her Yorkie dogs and will be severely missed by her family and her many friends. Survivors include her son, William E. Yeager III of Spotsylvania; four grandchildren Shawn Simms of Vienna, Mercedes McGinthy of Richmond, Ashley and Jordan Baker of Fredericksburg; seven great-grandchildren Kimber and Klayton Kellam, Keanu Abell, Kaleanah Lake, Koltyn Riggle, William McGinthy and Ryan McGinthy. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, William E. Yeager Jr.; daughter Susan Gayle Yeager; and grandson, Jesse Hottle. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 8 at Covenant Funeral Service. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 9 at Christ Lutheran Church, with a reception following the service. Interment will be held at 2:30 p.m. in Fairfax Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 1300 Augustine Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.