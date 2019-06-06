Denise M. Yoo, 63, of Spotsylvania County, VA, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Denise was born in 1955 in Allentown, PA to Joseph and Antoinette Paukovitz. She graduated from Whitehall High School and attended West Chester College. Denise had a long career in retail, serving in many capacities, such as store manager, purchasing agent and more. She is survived by her sister, Jo-Anne Walakovits (Barry), of Whitehall, PA; two sisters-in-law, Jeanne Cressman (Richard) of Quakertown, PA and Debra Yoo (Davis) of Portland, ME; two nephews, Rich Cressman (Lisa), and Evan Walakovits; and three nieces, Laurel Brown (Thomas), Olivia Walakovits and Claudia Walakovits. Denise was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Edward A. Yoo, and her parents. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapels, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. Condolences to her family may be shared online at foundandsons.com.