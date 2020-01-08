Royal Lee (Doc) York, 76, of Stafford County, died at his home January 2, 2020. He was born September 11, 1943 in Mullens, West Virginia. He was an avid sports fan and hunter. Roy is survived by his beloved wife of 17 years, Tina M. York; four brothers; six sisters; 10 step-children; many grandkids and great-grandkids, and four special girls his daughter, Kimberly, granddaughters Nikki and Hope, and Tammy (his partner in crime). He was preceded in death by both parents, Stewart and Clair York; son, Robert; and two brothers, Carl and Bill. He was one of 13 children. A memorial service will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 21 Cool Springs Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22405.