Russell Young, 79, of Fredericksburg, passed away on April 10, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. He was born and reared in Long Island, New York and was a life-long New York Yankee fan. Russell served his country in the U.S. Navy as a Hospital Corpsman. He was also a long time member of Local 400 and served as a shop steward during his tenure at Giant Food. Russell was a devoted husband and father. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Shelva Young; two children Lisa Heiser (Mark) and Terry Young (Colleen); nine grandchildren Amanda Weinberg (Drew), Eric Heiser, Andrew Heiser (Meredith), Halie Osmun (Cody), Hannah Young, Connor Close, Brandon Close, Lily Grace Close, Colin Close; and 4 great grandchildren Bentlee Osmun, Idgie Weinberg, Rooney Heiser, and Adalynn Osmun. He was preceded in death by his parents Russell L. and Jeanette Young. A grave side service will be held at Ramoth Baptist Cemetery at a later date. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
