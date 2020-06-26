Edward Yushko, 79, of Spotsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He leaves behind his Wife of 58 years, Dolores; Daughter, Kim; Son-in-Law, Bill; Nephews, Michael & Edward and Nieces, Donna & Karen. His family finds comfort in knowing he has joined his Daughter, Sharon in Heaven. Ed retired from General Motors/Delco Moraine after 30 years of many seven day work weeks. He enjoyed road trips with his family, eating out, the slots at Charlestown, senior bingo and tending to his yard & tomato plants. A mass will be said at St. Mary's Catholic Church at a later date. Special thanks to Dr. Stephen Mussey & Dr. Charles Maurer and their wonderful staffs for their care & support over the years. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Ed's honor to the Fredericksburg SPCA, 10819 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg, VA, 22408.

