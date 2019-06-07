Sharon Yushko, 56, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019. Cherishing her memory is devoted Mother, Dolores; Father, Ed; Sister, Kim; Brother-in-Law, Bill; Kitties, Emma, Missy & Gracie and Cousins, Michael, Donna, Edward & Karen. Sharon's heart was as pure as they come. Everyone was her friend. She enjoyed cross-stitching, jigsaw puzzles, word searches, eating out and the slots at Charlestown. The family would like to especially thank Dr. Stewart Kohler and his staff for all the years of care and love they showed to Sharon. Thank you also to the members of the Spotsylvania Volunteer Fire Department, Station 4 and Kristina, Senora & Margarita who arrived as Caregivers and left as Family. There will be a mass said for Sharon at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Expressions of sympathy may be made in her honor to The Fredericksburg Chapter of The Lupus Foundation of VA, 11726 Sawhill Boulevard, Spotsylvania, VA, 22553