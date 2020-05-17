Dawn M. Zahorchak, 51, of Stafford County passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. Dawn worked at Missile Defense Agency as a supply clerk for over 15 years. Her hobbies included going to different casinos and camping with her parents. Survivors include her husband, Gary Zahorchak; children Janet Ingoglia (Billy), Shelby Zahorchak and her dogs Cody and Brooks And Dunn; grandchildren Skylar and Johnathan; parents Janet and Ronny Barnosky; father James F. Drage; sister Marsha Augsberger; aunts Francis Shelton and Peggy Limerick; closest friends Pam and Kenny Payne and Rob and Marsh Raubehot. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Chester and Lousie Guy; and her mother and father-in-law Andrew and Lorriane Zahorchak. All services will be private. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

