Bernice Zedalis, 89, of Alexandria passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Inova Fairfax Hospital. Mrs. Zedalis was a veteran of the United States Army where she served as an Army nurse. She was a well-known musician and music teacher in Alexandria and Fredericksburg. Survivors include her daughter, Arienne Reilly (Sean); and grandchildren Evan and Lange Reilly. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Sophie Ziemba; husband John; and son Paul. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A private burial will take place at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace, 2700 19th St. South,Arlington, VA 22204. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
