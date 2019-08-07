Thomas C. Zeigler, 83, of Stafford, Virginia, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019. Tom was born March 20, 1936 in Pittsburgh, Pa. to William and Sarah Zeigler. He was a 1954 graduate of Munhall High School, Munhall, Pa. and then continued his education at Ohio University, Athens, Ohio. He started his career in Quality Assurance, employed by U.S. Steel Corporation in Homestead, Pa. Tom relocated from Greentree, Pa. to Marietta, Ohio in 1971 and was a Drafting Engineer employed by Connex Pipe Systems in Marietta, Ohio for over 20 years. He was a member of the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department as a certified Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). Tom is survived by his wife, Diane Saunders Zeigler and her three children, Frank LeDoux (Stafford, Va.), Bob LeDoux (Mason City, Iowa) and Donna Saunders (Fredericksburg, Va.); four daughters, LuAnn Aldridge (Pittsburgh, Pa.), JoAnn Tomasetti (Woodstock, Ga.), Becky Blackman Parker (Woodstock, Ga.) and Barbara Mende (Roswell, Ga.); eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eileen Zeigler, and one grandchild, Cameron Blackman. Tom will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. We will miss his compassion and quick wit. Donations in memory of Tom can be made to the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 102 Oak Grove Lane, Marietta, OH 45750. A memorial service is scheduled on August 9, 2019 at Regester Chapel, Stafford, Va. at 11 a.m. In keeping with Tom's wishes, a graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Marietta, Ohio at a later date. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.